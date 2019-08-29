Village connection

OSGOOD — The next recycling drive will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, starting at 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Items taken are paper, slick paper and cardboard. These items can be tied up, in paper bags or in cardboard boxes. In case of cancellation they will be aired on WCSM /website. You can always call Jude at 419-582-2554 for any questions or concerns .

• Someone donated a bunch of St. Nickolas statues and they are located in St. Nickolas in the East coat rack area. All are welcome to come and view them.

• You are to return your finished frozen casserole pans to your parish on Wednesday, Sept, 18, between 6 and 7 p.m. or place them in the freezer in the church basement between Sept. 16-18.