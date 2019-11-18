Village connection

OSGOOD — The donation envelopes for 2020 at St. Nickolas are located in the church basement.

• Thanksgiving Mass will be at 9 a.m. at St. Louis, North Star. You are asked to bring an item for Versailles Council of Churches Food Pantry. They are in need of paper towels, canned fruit, cereal and etc.

• St. Nickolas and St. Louis are compiling a list of shut-ins, in the service, or religious life for parishioners to send Christmas greeting. Please call the pastoral office with names.

• St. Barbara Ladies of St.Nickolas will have their Christmas party on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 6:30 p.m. Please sign up in the church entrances by Nov. 24.