ANNA — The Packer Historical Center at 112 W. Main St. in Anna is decorated for the holidays. Santa will be there for the Christmas open house on Sunday, Dec. 8, from 1 to 4 p.m. Enjoy cookies and punch and take photos of your child with Santa.

The center now have a lift for those who need assistance with the steps. The members of the Anna District Historical Society are grateful to have received a grant from The Community Foundation of Shelby County to make this happen.