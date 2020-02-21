Alpha Community Center top Match Day fundraiser

SIDNEY — “Once again this year, we prioritized our Holiday Campaign as our primary annual fundraiser and the Community Foundation of Shelby County reprised the Match Day Campaign celebrating their 67th anniversary,” Said Alpha Center Executive Diretor Jan Geuy. “This innovative fundraising approach promised to match donations raised by 16 non-profits with funds raised specifically by the Foundation for the purpose of matching the first $5,000 in donations raised by each agency. The Alpha Community Center was the top fundraiser for the third Match Day event. Match Day greatly enhanced the results of our Holiday Campaign for 2020, making it the most successful ever.”

Geuy’s report continues:

The Alpha Center serves the community in four main ways: served meals, emergency pantry, adult and children’s programming and emergency rent/utility payments. The community support of our meal program has been huge. I view it as one of the most vital services we offer. No other agency in Shelby County provides meal service at the level of the Alpha Center/Holy Angels Soup Kitchen. The Alpha Community Center continues to be blessed with amazing community partners and volunteers. Honda of America, Emerson Climate Technologies, Conagra, the Shelby County United Way and the Community Foundation of Shelby County contribute generous grants, as well as First Presbyterian, Sidney First United Methodist, and many other churches and individuals.

In a separate allocation from the Shelby County United Way, we were again able to assist local families with rent and utility payments in 2019. For Christmas, our families received gifts and food, including 6,000 pounds resulting from the First Presbyterian Turkey Trot Thanksgiving morning. We gave food boxes on Christmas Eve morning and enjoyed a good response to that venture, new this year.

Our volunteers are crucial to making our programs work. The sorting of food and packing of boxes was done entirely by our volunteers. For 2019, the emergency pantry assisted over 400 households with canned goods, diapers, personal care items, blankets, hats, gloves and formula. During After School and Summer our children, ages 6-17 years, enjoy supervised games, FitKids, snacks, field trips, and Christian summer camp at Camp Union. Donors and volunteers make our ministry possible, keeping it strong and community oriented.

In 2019, Alpha Center assumed a leadership role actively pursuing required due diligence regarding the establishment of a suitable emergency shelter to serve residents of Shelby County.. We remain focused on financial stability while setting viable goals to move us forward into 2020. A structured succession plan for both officers and staff is integral. The Alpha Community Center Fund at the Community Foundation of Shelby County has grown, offering emergency support for our operations while providing substantial economic growth. We intend to secure the Alpha Center’s financial future both through effective, successful fundraising and the prudent management of any cash reserves. This process keeps us relevant, prepared, ready to accommodate increased demands, and current in pertinent policy.

Our plan for 2020 continues to focus on the fundraising process, enhancing adult programming and the development of an emergency shelter plan. We remain commited to supporting those we serve, strengthening our community and implementing Board targeted goals, marketing and services.

Most of our programming focuses on basic physical needs, but equally important is the giving of knowledge, thereby, hope. The Alpha Community Center is positioned to remain a viable asset to this community. Our Board of Trustees remains dedicated to our successful operation. By offering basic services in unique ways, we live into our mission to teach, nourish and transform with solutions for today and hope for tomorrow.