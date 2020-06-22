Village connection

OSGOOD — Due to the Fourth of July falling on the first Saturday of the month, the monthly recycling drive will be held on Saturday, July 11. Accepted items are paper, slick paper and cardboard. Please place these items in paper bags, no plastic, tied up or in cardboard boxes. Cancellations will be aired on WCSM. Contact Jude at 419-582-6035 for any questions or concerns.

• On the weekend of July 4 and 5 the Mass schedule will change at St. Nickolas and St. Louis. St. Louis will have the 4:30 p.m. Mass on Saturday and the 10:30 a.m. Mass on Sunday. St. Nickolas will have the Sunday 8:30 a.m. Mass. This will be the schedule until January 2021.