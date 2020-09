OSGOOD — The next Recycling Drive will be held on Saturday, Oct. 3, from 9 to 11 a.m. Items taken are paper, slick paper, and cardboard. Please place these items in paper bags, tied up, or in cardboard boxes. Cancellations are aired on WCSM 96.7. For more information contact Jude at 419-582-6035.

By Jude Grieshop For the Sidney Daily News