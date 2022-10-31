Annual Holiday Cabaret set for Nov. 20

PIQUA — The Friends of the Piqua Public Library will present their ninth annual Holiday Cabaret at 7 p.m. on Nov. 20 in the grand ballroom of the Fort Piqua Plaza.

Kicking off the holiday season this year will be performances by local talent, said a press release on the event. The performers include The Jacomet Family Singers, Sean Ford, Adam Jacomet and his daughter Audrey, Jason Townsend, Crystal Gebhart and Christina and Brad Zimmerman. These artists will be performing holiday favorites and timeless classics.

The Jacomet Family Singers consists of the 14 children, the nine brother and five sisters of Helen and Paul Jacomet. They were raised in Piqua and spent many hours around the piano played by their mother while their father passed on his sense of rhythm and timing.

Sean Ford, executive director of the Piqua Area United Way, is a Piqua High School graduate who participated in show choir and musical presentation. Sean is a regular worship singer at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Piqua.

Adam Jacomet and his daughter Audrey are second and third generation of the Jacomet family. Adam has been singing since he was a young child. He has participated in school musical programs and church choirs throughout his life. Audrey graduated from Piqua High School and was a member of the choir and the show choir.

Jason Townsend is a Piqua High School. He is currently vice president of Harris Jeweler and is a worship pastor at St. Paul’s Evangelical and Reformed Church. He is an accomplished tenor, organist and pianist.

Crystal Gebhart is a Defiance College graduate and currently in the OR tech program at Sinclair College. Crystal plays the piano, flute and bass guitar. She plays guitar at the St. Paul’s Evangelical and Reformed Church.

Christina and Brad Zimmerman are Lehman High School and Ohio State graduates. They were involved in the Music Warehouse and Lehman’s Show Choir and musicals. Both Christina and Brad are busy with their five children and Brad is the principal of Piqua Catholic School.

Tickets are $35 for reserved seating for Friends of the Library will be sold from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday Nov. 5. Tickets will be offered to the public on Nov. 7 from 10 to 12 at the Public Library and the remaining tickets will be available at the Readmore’s Hallmark store in downtown Piqua after the Nov. 7.

Doors will be open at 6 p.m. on the evening of the performance. A cash bar and light hors-d’oeuvres will be available.

This is one of the most popular events presented by the Friends of the Library, and is its only fundraiser, so get your tickets early, the release said.