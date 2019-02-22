Sock & Buskin reorganizes board

SIDNEY — In 2018, Sock & Buskin Players finished working on board reorganization so they could continue with their mission statement by producing and performing live theater in the community by utilizing local talent and resources.

“Things My Mother Taught Me,” directed by Steve Dietrich, was performed to local audiences in November at the Historic Sidney Theatre.

Alyson Morris continues as president along with Steve Dietrich, vice president in charge of productions; Maggie Streb, Webmaster and vice president in charge of marketing; Kathy Streb, secretary; and Christi Thomas, business manager. The group moved most of their remaining props, costumes, and set pieces into a storage building owned by Troy Civic Theatre.

“Membership is open to the public with $10 dues for an adult or $15 for a family,” said Thomas. “Paid membership receives advance notices of upcoming auditions, shows, and information on other Ohio community theaters. The group meets the second Saturday of each month at 8:30 am at a place TBA.”

Her report continues:

For some, the love of theater and the arts also takes them to other venues and other cities. In 2018, S&B members also worked with Raise the Roof for the Arts, Sidney Christian Academy, Fairlawn High School, and Troy Civic Theatre.

In 2019, the group hopes to perform “Fairy Tale Misfits” in March and a summer musical and kids show.

Sock & Buskin is a member of the Ohio Community Theatre Association and continues to partner with the Kroger Company and for those people who have a Kroger Plus card and sign up via the internet, S&B receives a dollar percentage of your purchases. For more information you can check out their website or contact Christi Thomas.

For more information regarding Sock & Buskin Players or to become a member, write S&B at P.O. Box 743, Sidney, Ohio, check out www.sockbuskin.org, Sock & Buskin Players Sidney Ohio Community Theatre on Facebook; or email me at clthomas@woh.rr.com or Alyson at acmorris0716@woh.rr.com.