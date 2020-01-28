Hangin’ out at Hobart

TROY — Coming back to a familiar venue is a plus for Dustin Lynch … sort of like hanging out at a good friend’s house.

Those good vibes and comfort won’t diminish Lynch’s desire to put on a good show, however. In fact, he views it as an opportunity to amp things up a bit.

“It feels like a home game, and home games are fun,” the country singer said during a recent phone interview. “We love coming back to towns multiple times. I think (fans) have a sense of what we’re going to bring, but we also want to one-up ourselves. I want to get better and better. There’s a little bit of a challenge to one-up ourselves.”

Lynch ‑ who performed at Hobart Arena in 2012 and 2013 – returns to Troy Jan. 31 when he brings his Stay Country 2020 Tour to Hobart. The tour kicks off Jan. 30 with a gig in Detroit, then swings south to Troy Jan. 31 for an 8 p.m. show at the historic arena on Adams Street.

Special guest Travis Denning – who has two Top-40 country hits to his credit (“David Ashley Parker from Powder Springs” and “After a Few”) – will help open the show.

Although he’s shared the stage with some of country music’s biggest stars and played venues large and small, Lynch admitted he has a special place in his heart for hometown arenas such as Hobart. And no matter the number of seats in the crowd, the singer/songwriter said the intent is the same: Put on a great show.

“The goal is to do the same thing ‑ to get people up dancing and partying,” he explained. “A lot of time in those big festivals you can’t feel everyone in the crowd, but at the smaller arenas there is a connection with everybody in the room and I love that. A lot of times the crowd is singing louder than we are and it allows us to feed off that energy.

“That’s why we do what we do,” he added. “We love that energy, and that’s what’s special about live music.”

The 34-year-old Tennessee native made a splash in 2012 when his debut single “Cowboys and Angels” went platinum. Since then, the Grand Ole Opry member has been a big hit on streaming formats with more than 1.7 billion digital streams and produced a steady supply of radio favorites including “She Cranks My Tractor,” “Where It’s At,” “Hell of a Night,” “Mind Reader,” “Seein’ Red,” “Small Town Boy,” “Good Girl” and “Ridin’ Roads.”

The last two songs – both of which topped the country music charts ‑ appear on Lynch’s fourth album “Tullahoma” ­‑ his latest release (Jan. 17) from Broken Bow Records.

Lynch’s headlining tour follows a months-long run on Thomas Rhett’s national tour, and will be followed with an opening slot on Old Dominion’s spring tour. Lynch said he and his bandmates are excited about bringing their headlining tour back to Troy.

“We’re a group of brothers. They’ve become family. I think everyone has been here for at least five years now and we’ve kind of found our stride,” he said. “We’re excited to bring our passion and love for music to the great town of Troy.”

Ticket information for Lynch’s Stay Country 2020 show at Hobart can be found at hobartarena.com or by calling 339-2911.

To learn more about Dustin Lynch, visit his official website at dustinlynchmusic.com

Lynch ready for third concert in Troy