Behavioral health office in new place

TROY — The offices of Samaritan Behavioral Health’s Youth and Adult Outpatient Services have moved to the Upper Valley Medical Center campus.

The move from offices in Piqua was made as part of a planned expansion of services, said Nancy Horn, director of Samaritan Behavioral Health’s Miami County behavioral health services.

Samaritan Behavioral Health offers outpatient mental health services to adults, adolescents and children living in Miami and surrounding counties.

The new offices are in the UVMC Inpatient Behavioral Health Building. Signs direct clients to the building as they enter the UVMC campus.

Among services offered are behavioral health assessments to determine the nature and extent of mental health conditions; recommendations regarding mental health services; individual, group and family counseling and ongoing psychiatric medication management.

The phone numbers will remain the same. The new mailing address will be Samaritan Behavioral Health, 3130 N. County Road 25A, Troy, OH, 45373. Business hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The office phone is 937-440-7121.