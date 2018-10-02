JTD Hospital Foundation launches 3D mammography fundraising campaign

ST. MARYS — The JTD Hospital Foundation announced the launch of a 3D Mammography Fundraising effort, Campaign for Clarity, which seeks to raise $225,000 for Joint Township District Memorial Hospital to upgrade the current mammography capabilities.

This campaign will help the hospital stay in line with their long term goal to offer the most advanced healthcare available to our rural communities.

“We are in the process of purchasing 3D Mammography equipment and are only halfway to reaching our goal of $450,000,” said Executive Director of the Foundation, Linda Haines.

“This technology comes with multiple benefits. It will allow for earlier detection of breast cancer, less need for callbacks, improved comfort and experience, and improved chances for a good outcome for our patients.”

The JTD Hospital Foundation’s mission is to secure funds for the benefit of Joint Township District Memorial Hospital’s efforts to meet the health care needs of our communities. This upgrade to Mammography equipment in the Women’s Imaging Center at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital will improve the quality of life for women in our community. It may even save the life of someone you love.

Executive Director Linda Haines expressed her gratitude for the campaign’s donors.

“We are so grateful for the generosity of our lead donors for the Campaign for Clarity; the JTD Hospital Foundation Board, Grand Lake Health System employees and volunteers, Crown Equipment, Leugers Insurance Agency, Heinrich Family Foundation, Precision Strip, St. Marys Chrysler, the St. Marys Community Foundation, Garmann/Miller Architects Engineers, Associates in Medical Imaging and several individuals from our surrounding communities. The money raised will help to make a huge difference to the women and families of our surrounding communities.”

For more information on how to give a gift to the Campaign for Clarity, call the JTD Hospital Foundation at 419-394-3387, ext. 3574, and speak with Linda Haines, or visit www.grandlakehealth.org and click on “Give a Gift” to make a donation..