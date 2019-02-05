Cardiac rehab seminar in Tipp City

TROY — In celebration of February as Heart Health Month, Koester Pavilion and SpringMeade Health Center, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, will present a seminar by Dr. Rebecca Hayworth, “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart: Benefits of Cardiac Rehab,” Feb. 13 at 4 p.m. in the 4375 county Road 25A, Tipp City.

The seminar is free; however, advance registration is required by calling 937-667-7500.

After the seminar, tours of SpringMeade’s newly expanded transitional care unit will be offered. The expansion added 15 short-term rehab suites to the existing 99-bed facility, providing more space for patients who are undergoing rehabilitation prior to going back home.

Hayworth, who is a physiatrist, is SpringMeade’s rehabilitation medical director. She practices in Troy with her father, Dr. James Hoover, at Rehab Med H and H. Hayworth attended Wright State University, where she obtained a Bachelor of Science in psychology with a concentration in behavioral neuroscience. She went to the Ohio State University for medical school. She completed her internship in preliminary medicine at Riverside Methodist Hospital, before returning to Ohio State to complete her physical medicine and rehabilitation residency, serving as a chief resident her final year. Hayworth sees patients at SpringMeade, her outpatient clinic in Troy and the inpatient rehab unit at Upper Valley Medical Center.