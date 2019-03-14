Grand Lake Health to host advanced directives discussion

ST. MARYS — Join Grand Lake Health System for a discussion on advance directives, presented by Grand Lake Health System’s patient experience coordinator.

This will be a general discussion and understanding of advance directives, power of attorney, and living wills. Forms will not be completed during this event, but appointments can be made to have further discussion and assistance.

Rob Wiss and Eric Pugh, from the Auglaize County Veteran’s Office, will also be in attendance to overview veteran benefits. This will include general discussion, information and questions of veteran benefits.

This event is open to anyone in the community that has questions regarding themselves or family members.

Sessions will be held on Tuesday, April 2, at 11 a.m. or at 6 p.m., at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, located at 200 St. Clair Ave., St Marys.

Seating is limited; call 419-394-3387, ext. 2808, to RSVP or for more information.