Heart Association to host men’s health discussion

DAYTON — The American Heart Association will host an event to educate men from local under-served communities about their health. “The Locker Room Talk – a Men’s Discussion,” sponsored by the George B. Quatman Foundation, Fifth Third Bank Trustee, will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Ponitz Career Technology Center, 71 W. Washington St., in Dayton.

The event will feature health screenings and breakout sessions on topics such as how to have a conversation with your doctor, health and finances, knowing your numbers, and other topics. Several former NFL players will also lead a panel discussion around those topics and will share their personal stories.

“The mission of the American Heart Association is to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives,” said Sybil Martin, Heart Ball director for the Miami Valley Division of the American Heart Association. “The goal of the ‘Locker Room Talk’ is to educate men about the importance of prevention, proper medical care, knowing signs and symptoms of heart disease, as well as how to live a healthier life.”

The Locker Room Talk is free and open to men only. Pre-registration is encouraged. For more information, call 937-401-4866.