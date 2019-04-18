‘Go Red for Women’ luncheon to be held in Dayton

DAYTON — The American Heart Association (AHA) and Premier Health will host the Go Red For Women Luncheon, May 2, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Sinclair Community College Ponitz Center.

Luncheon guests will have an opportunity to participate in health screenings and to interact with healthcare professionals about topics like blood pressure, cholesterol, fitness, nutrition and stroke prevention. The event, which will be co-emceed by Julia Palazzo, of WDTN-TV, and Kim Faris of iHeartMedia, will also feature keynote speaker Karen M. R. Townsend, Ph.D., who will speak about leadership, empowerment and personal excellence.

“A woman you know and love may be affected by cardiovascular diseases — at any age,” said Mikki Clancy, chief operating officer of Miami Valley Hospital, and the chair of this year’s event. “Heart disease is the number one killer of women, claiming more lives each year than all forms of cancer combined. I hope everyone will join me at this inspiring event in support of all women: mothers, sisters, and friends.”

One in three. That’s the price women pay for cardiovascular disease. While nearly 80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented , cardiovascular diseases continue to be a woman’s greatest health threat, claiming the lives of one in three women. That’s a third of mothers, sisters and friends.

The AHA and Premier Health believe it’s time to change this fact — it’s time to be demanding when it comes to women’s heart health and ask others to do the same.

The 2019 Go Red for Women Luncheon is nationally sponsored by CVS Health. The local cause sponsor is Premier Health. Other local sponsors include Compunet Clinical Laboratories, WDTN-TV, WBDT-TV, B-94.5, BIG 106.5, and Dayton Magazine.

Tickets are $65 per person and corporate tables are available.

For more information about sponsorship or to reserve your seat, contact Kim Chesnut, at 937-401-4868, or kim.chesnut@heart.org, or visit daytongored.heart.org.