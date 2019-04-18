Breast health event planned

TROY — A free breast health information event, “Breast Health from A to Z,” will be hosted by Premier Health, May 1, at the Crystal Room, 845 W. Market St., Troy.

Registration is required by April 29.

Check in will be from 5:30 to 6 p.m. followed by a panel discussion, dinner and other activities from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Topics will include family genetics and history along with high risk indicators; types of mammograms and screenings plus early detection methods; surgical breast procedures and stages of breast cancer and treatment.

Kim Faris, host of MIX 107.7, will be the guest mistress of ceremonies. Following the dinner and panel discussion, girls’ night out activities are planned, including free health screenings, chair massages and spa services.

To register, call 866-608-6463 or visit premierhealth.com/womenservices.