Joint Township District Memorial Hospital recognized by ADA

ST. MARYS — The prestigious American Diabetes Association Recognition Certificate for a quality diabetes self-management education and support service was recently awarded to Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, an affiliate of Grand Lake Health System.

The hospital’s outpatient program was first recognized in 2008 and has continued to receive ADA Recognition every four years during its renewal. Krissy Mullenhour, RN, BSN, CDE is the diabetes educator at Joint Township Hospital.

The association’s Education Recognition Certificate assures that educational services meet the National Standards for Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support. The DSMES Standards were developed and tested under the auspices of the National Diabetes Advisory Board in 1983 and were revised by the diabetes community in 1994, 2000, 2007, 2012, and 2017.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 2017 National Diabetes Statistic Report, there are 30.3 million people, or 9.4 percent of the population, in the United States who have diabetes. While an estimated 23.1 million have been diagnosed, unfortunately, 7.2 million people are not aware that they have this disease.

Each day more than 3,900 people are diagnosed with diabetes. Many will first learn that they have diabetes when they are treated for one of its life-threatening complications — heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, blindness, nerve disease, and amputation. About 1.5 million new cases of diabetes were diagnosed in people aged 18 years or older in 2015. Diabetes continues to be the seventh leading cause of death in the US in 2015 as it contributed to 252,806 deaths.

The American Diabetes Association is the nation’s leading non-profit health organization supporting diabetes research, advocacy and information for health professionals, people with diabetes and the public. Founded in 1940, the association continues to support people affected by diabetes nationwide.

If you have questions or would like to schedule an appointment for diabetes education, call the Program Coordinator, Krissy Mullenhour RN, BSN, CDE at 419-394-3387 x2147, or email kmullenhou@jtdmh.org.