Spirit Medical Transport offers EMT scholarship

GREENVILLE — Spirit Medical Transport LLC has announced it will consider upcoming high school graduates and others interested in mobile healthcare for its scholarship leading to becoming an emergency medical technician.

Now through May 13, Spirit will accept scholarship applications from individuals who have an interest in becoming an EMT and working full time for Spirit once they’ve successfully completed their classes, passed their national EMT test and completed field training. The “full ride” scholarship involves a two-year, full-time, employment commitment to Spirit. Application requests can be made by going online to the Spirit webpage at www.spiritmedicaltransport.com and clicking on the graduation cap or by emailing Spirit’s Employee Relations and Human Resource Director Andrea Cahill at acahill@spiritmedicaltransport.com.

After submitting the application, candidates will be interviewed on a first-come, first-served basis by a member of the Spirit Human Resources department. Panel interviews of scholarship finalists will take place the week of May 12 at Spirit’s Greenville office. Orientation night for successful applicants will be 6 p.m., May 17. Successful candidates are paid while attending the classes.

The classes are a partnership between Spirit Medical Transport LLC, and Four County Career Center based in Archbold. Classes will be five days a week from June 10 through Aug. 3.

Since the program began in August 2017, more than 60 EMTs have graduated from the scholarship program.

“When you get to see the faces of the people who work so hard in their EMT studies to pass the national test, it’s truly amazing,”said Spirit Medical Transport LLC President/CEO Brian K. Hathaway. “Over the years, many have shared that had it not been for our scholarship program, they would have never been afforded the opportunity to pursue their dream of becoming an EMT.”

Hathaway said the scholarships have been awarded to people as young as 17 getting ready to graduate from high school to a 57-year-old factory worker looking for a career change.

“College isn’t for everyone and these classes not only allow people the opportunity to become highly trained in a much-needed profession, but also ensures them a position in a very rewarding healthcare field once passing the tests and completing field training,” Hathaway said.

A recent class yielded all the students in the class not only passing their class final but also the National EMT Registry exam on their first try.

“The more classes we sponsor, the more we learn,” he said. “We continue to make minor changes for the better, and it’s showing with an increasing number of students passing the national exam on their first attempt.”

In late summer 2018, the company expanded its scholarship program to its working EMTs, offering them a paramedic scholarship program. There are currently 10 Spirit EMTs in a 14-month paramedic program that will end this October.

With offices in Greenville, Celina, Sidney and Van Wert, along with Liberty, Indiana, Hathaway said the scholarship is open to people who live near their respective service areas. Company officials also provide transportation assistance to successful applicants who may not live near the class location.