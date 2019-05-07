Bladder talk set in Troy

TROY — Koester Pavilion and SpringMeade Health Center will present a talk by Dr. Robert Kohut, “Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) and Overactive Bladder,” May 15 at 6 p.m. in the Koester Pavilion, 3130 N. county Road 25A, Troy.

Kohut graduated from University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. He completed residency at University Hospitals Case Medical Center and is board certified by the American Board of Urology. Kohut received the Commendation Medal for Service from the U.S. Air Force in 2018. Additionally, he was recognized in 2016 and 2017 with the Best Hospital Award in Air Force.

This is a free event and open to the public. Light hors d’oeuvres will be served. Seating is limited, so reservations are needed. To register, call 937-440-7663.