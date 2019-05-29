Mercer Health Care Fund supports mammography project

Pictured are grant recipients and board members. This includes, front row, from left to right, Sharon Green, Council on Aging; Patty Thees, Choosing Life Pregnancy Center; Linda Haines, JTD Hospital Foundation; and Deb Hemmelgarn, MED Foundation; and, back row, Mauri Cron, Mercer Co. Civic Foundation Board President; Jeff Redfield, American Red Cross; Barb Hamilton, Mercer Co. Civic Foundation Board Member, Mendon; Rick Ramsey, MHCF Board member; John Irmscher, MHCF Board Member; Jenn Whitaker, Private Duty Services – Adult Day Care; Kyle Gerlach, Mercer Co. EMS; Marge Gehle, Cancer Association of Mercer County; and Elizabeth Muether, Mercer Co. Civic Foundation Board Member, Celina.
Courtesy photo.
ST. MARYS — The JTD Hospital Foundation has announced that the Mercer Civic Foundation and the Mercer Health Care Fund has provided support to go toward the purchase of 3D Mammography at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital.
“We are so appreciative of the continued support from the Mercer Health Care Fund and the Mercer Civic Foundation,” said Linda Haines, executive director of JTD Hospital Foundation. “This gift supports our organization’s efforts to have the best diagnostic equipment for our loved ones that will detect problems early, allowing for early treatment, and the opportunity for someone we care about to be able to live a full, healthy life.”
