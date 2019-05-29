Mercer Health Care Fund supports mammography project

ST. MARYS — The JTD Hospital Foundation has announced that the Mercer Civic Foundation and the Mercer Health Care Fund has provided support to go toward the purchase of 3D Mammography at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital.

“We are so appreciative of the continued support from the Mercer Health Care Fund and the Mercer Civic Foundation,” said Linda Haines, executive director of JTD Hospital Foundation. “This gift supports our organization’s efforts to have the best diagnostic equipment for our loved ones that will detect problems early, allowing for early treatment, and the opportunity for someone we care about to be able to live a full, healthy life.”