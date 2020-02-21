Health Department maintains services for county residents

SIDNEY — In 2019, the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department (SSCHD) was able to maintain services that were offered in 2018.

“As always we have sought and continue to look for additional grant funding to help sustain programs offered,” said Health Commissioner Steve Tostrick. “Fees for service are evaluated annually and adjustments are made through cost analysis so that the health department can continue to provide services at cost to Shelby County residents. The health department strives to have a consumer friendly environment, offering many programs under one roof.”

His report continues:

The Environmental Health Division continued to offer all services/programs (RV parks and camps, manufactured home parks, food service operation and retail food establishment, housing/nuisance complaints, private water systems, plumbing program, rabies control/animal bite investigations, radon, swimming pools/spas, solid and infectious waste, school/correctional facilities, household sewage treatment systems, land survey/building lot approval, body art, and smoke-free workplace enforcement).

Community outreach in Shelby County occurred in the spring with the annual Solid Waste Clean Up day held at two locations in the county. This allowed county residents to get rid of trash or large solid waste items for free. This event was provided in partnership with the Township Trustees and was partially funded by the North Central Ohio Solid Waste District.

The Environmental Division also offered educational information to the residents at several Health Fairs and Public meetings/events on many environmental topics ranging from bed bugs to food safety. Anyone having any environmental health related question is encouraged to call and speak to a registered sanitarian or visit our website.

The Nursing Division continued to offer all services/programs (Children with Medical Handicaps (CMH), bike helmets, car seat inspection and distribution, communicable disease control, health promotion, immunizations, collaborating with Dental Association in Give Kids a Smile Day event, international travel/consultation and immunizations, newborn home visits, school health, Women, Infants & Children (WIC) and Well Child Clinic). The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department has the ability to bill most insurance companies for vaccines. All vaccine services are by appointment from 9 to 11 a.m. and from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. The department also offers evening immunization clinics every first and third Wednesday of the month until 6 p.m. by appointment.

WIC provides nutrition education, breastfeeding education, support, and breast pump rentals. WIC walk-in hours are 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Friday; with evening clinics available every first and third Wednesday of the month until 6 p.m.

The Nursing Division also offered educational information to the residents at several health fairs in 2019 throughout the county. Please call for updates. Anyone having any nursing program related question is encouraged to call and speak to a Public Health Nurse or visit our website.

The Vital Statistics Division continued its role of supporting the registration of all births and deaths occurring in Shelby County with the Ohio Department of Health. The availability of a statewide birth record database, as well as the department’s acceptance of credit/debit cards as a source of payment, offers the public the convenience of obtaining a certified birth certificate via telephone order or in person, regardless of their Ohio County of birth. Other functions of the division included issuance of certified death certificates, assistance with the completion of affidavits, and providing genealogy research.

We greatly appreciate the continued support of our community and look forward to continuing to provide services to prevent, promote and protect the health of the community by providing these quality essential services in the future years. Visit us at 202 W. Poplar St., Sidney, Ohio, on the web at www.shelbycountyhealthdept.org, or by phone at 937-498-7249.