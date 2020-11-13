Local healthcare providers need help

SIDNEY — There has been a steady increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the United States, the state of Ohio, the local region and right here in Shelby County.

“We are seeing increased infections in the community and corresponding number of hospitalizations and are continuing to strive to keep our healthcare workers safe to care for you, the communities we serve.” said Dr. Robert McDevitt, chief medical officer at Wilson Health. “Our COVID-19 testing site is experiencing an increase in testing and positivity rates in the 15 to 20% range.”

Shelby County was able to slow the spread of COVID-19 and flatten the curve last spring and summer with the help of the community. By wearing a face mask, social distancing, and proper hand washing, residents protected each other, limited the spread of the virus, and saved lives.

“For a variety of reasons, we are experiencing an increase in COVID-19,” said Mark Klosterman, president and CEO of Wilson Health. “To keep our families and friends healthy and ease the strain on our hospitals, we must rededicate ourselves to following established, proven safety measures. We have done it before. We can do it again.”

Slowing the infection rate will help reduce stress on the healthcare systems and ensure hospitals maintain the staff and space to serve those most in need. Due to community spread of the virus many healthcare workers are forced to quarantine. Those in healthcare are committed to providing exceptional and compassionate care, but they can’t do this work alone — the local healthcare community needs your help.

“Local health systems remain open and safe for care of all types, and are honored to do so,” said McDevitt. “That is why it is imperative we work together as a community to flatten the curve.”

The Shelby County community has always stood at-the-ready to help, so thehealthcare system is calling on them now. Please continue to properly wear masks, practice social distancing, frequently wash your hands, keep your social circles small, especially now as we enter the holiday season, stay home if you can, and make sure you get a flu shot this year.

“Managing COVID-19 is not a sprint—it’s a marathon,” said Klosterman. “As we all move inside for the winter, we urge you to remain vigilant in doing your part in preventing the spread of the virus. We flattened the curve once, we know we can do it again. Your actions make a difference. We are in this together Shelby County.”