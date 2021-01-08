Deschambeau announces retirement

GREENVILLE — Wayne HealthCare announced Thursday the pending retirement of Wayne Deschambeau, president and chief executive officer (CEO), and the appointment of Jeff Subler, vice president of support services, as the incoming new president and CEO.

Effective March 31, 2021, Deschambeau will retire and transition to the role of adviser to the CEO and Subler will assume his new position.

“At a time when many independent rural hospitals are struggling, Wayne HealthCare isn’t just surviving; it’s thriving and expanding again, and I attribute that in great part to Deschambeau’s exemplary leadership,” said Eric Everman, chairman of Wayne HealthCare’s Board of Trustees.

“During his 15-year tenure, Deschambeau achieved unprecedented growth for the hospital,” and, according to Everman, he had a clear vision for what it would take to accomplish that. “First, he prioritized hiring talented providers and staff. Then, to ensure the hospital keeps pace with the growing community it serves, he expanded the hospital, not once, but three times, and most importantly, he prioritized patient care and the patient experience, ensuring that Wayne HealthCare is well positioned to continue to deliver on its mission of providing quality care close to home for decades to come,” added Everman.

Without question, Deschambeau is leaving on a high note. Not only did he facilitate elevating the patient experience and prioritizing patient safety, under his leadership and for the first time in the hospital’s history, Wayne HealthCare received a 5-star patient rating in 2020 from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which is the highest ranking any hospital can receive.

During the pandemic, when providers and staff alike were grappling with exhaustion, he inspired confidence and served as a beacon of hope for hospital employees. If that weren’t enough, Deschambeau is stepping down just as the final phase of his ambitious multi-year strategic plan is nearing completion. This February — when the hospital’s 85,000-square-foot addition opens and patients have access to a new Birthing Center, Inpatient Unit and Wellness Center — he can retire in the knowledge that despite a global pandemic and all the challenges associated with operating in one, the project will be completed on time and on budget.

Deschambeau is quick to give most of the credit to his successor, Jeff Subler, who, in addition to serving as VP of Support Services, also served as project manager on all three of the hospital’s expansion projects. Subler said he is looking forward to starting his new role as President and CEO at Wayne.

“I am incredibly excited, humbled, and proud to have been chosen as the next President and CEO of Wayne,” Subler said. “Darke County in my home and my community, and Wayne HealthCare is my hospital, so I’m more committed than ever to continue delivering excellent health care and service to the people of Darke County.”

In reference to Subler being selected, Deschambeau stated, “…the Board couldn’t have done better than to select Jeff to carry Wayne HealthCare forward into the future. Jeff’s an ideal choice, and I look forward to hearing about all the great things he’ll accomplish as President and CEO of Wayne HealthCare,” Deschambeau said. “Jeff has worked at Wayne for 13 years now, so it’s nice to know my successor will be someone who knows the staff and grounds, and has already done great things here.”

Deschambeau’s humble attitude did relent a little when he noted how proud he is of the joint ventures that Wayne HealthCare has entered in to during his tenure. The Cancer Center at Wayne has been recognized numerous times, and Deschambeau noted the importance of the cancer center being a place of treatment for local patients, rather than patients having to drive extended distances to another hospital.

“Throughout my time here we have started numerous joint ventures that have only increased the level of local care, and that’s important — health care for our citizens close to home.” said Deschambeau.

He also noted the numerous awards, local and national, that Wayne HealthCare has received under his direction. He gives credit to the hospital staff and award recipients, but his strong leadership throughout the years has played a major role in the unprecedented growth of Wayne HealthCare over the past 15 years.

Deschambeau, and his wife, Sharon — who recently retired as president of the Darke County Chamber of Commerce — intend to retire to Florida, but according to Wayne and Sharon, they plan to visit often and will absolutely stay in touch with the many friends they’ve made here.

Subler set to take post as CEO of Wayne HealthCare