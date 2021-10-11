Wilson Health drive-thru flu clinic Wednesday

SIDNEY — Wilson Health is offering drive-thru, flu vaccinations, while people remain in their vehicle, to make it convenient and safe.

The event will be Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Wilson Health’s main campus on the south side of the professional building, 915 W. Michigan St., from 5 to 8 p.m.

No appointment is required.

People will remain in their vehicle at all times. Masks are required. People are asked to bring their insurance card and a valid photo ID. Flu vaccinations will be given to those 12 years of age and older.

According to Wilson Health, the best way to prevent the flu is by getting a vaccination each year.