Senior Center happenings

Sidney

SIDNEY — The following events have been scheduled at the Senior Center of Sidney and Shelby County, 304 S. West Ave.

Feb. 4: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair yoga and Senior Center Singers rehearsal; noon, Texas hold ‘em; 1 p.m., shuffleboard, quilting and bingo.

Feb. 5: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair exercise; 10 a.m., Move n Groove; 11 a.m., line dancing; 11:30 a.m., carry-in lunch; 1 p.m., euchre; 4:45 p.m.,pickleball; 7 p.m., bid euchre.

Feb. 6: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., crocheting and knitting; 10 a.m., blood drive; noon, pinochle; 1 p.m., Texas hold ‘em.

Feb. 7: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair exercise; 10 a.m., Move n Groove; 11 a.m., line dancing; noon, Texas hold ‘em; 1 p.m., shuffleboard, quilting and bingo; 7 p.m., euchre.

Feb. 8: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair yoga and board meeting; 10 a.m., Senior Center Singers rehearsal; 12:45 p.m., bridge, 1 p.m., euchre and pickleball.

Feb. 9: 8 a.m., billiards; 10 a.m., chair volleyball.

Feb. 11: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair yoga; 10 a.m., Senior Center Singers rehearsal; noon, Texas hold ‘em; 1 p.m., shuffleboard, quilting and bingo.

Feb. 12: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair exercise; 10 a.m., Move n Groove; 11 a.m., line dancing; 11:30 a.m., carry-in lunch; 1 p.m., euchre; 4:45 p.m., pickleball; 7 p.m., bid euchre.

Feb. 13: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., crocheting and knitting; 10 a.m., chair volleyball; noon, pinochle; 1 p.m., Texas hold ‘em.

Feb. 14: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair exercise; 10 a.m., Move n Groove; 11 a.m., line dancing; noon, Texas hold ‘em; 1 p.m., shuffleboard, quilting and bingo; 7 p.m., euchre.

Feb. 15: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair yoga and foundation meeting; 10 a.m., Senior Center Singers rehearsal; 12:45 p.m., bridge, 1 p.m., euchre and pickleball; 6 p.m., Friday Nite Out.

Feb. 16: 8 a.m., billiards; 10 a.m., chair volleyball.

Feb. 19: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair exercise; 10 a.m., Move n Groove; 11 a.m., line dancing; 1 p.m., euchre; 4:45 p.m., pickleball; 7 p.m., bid euchre.

Feb. 20: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., crocheting and knitting; 10 a.m., chair volleyball; noon, pinochle; 1 p.m., Texas hold ‘em.

Feb. 21: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair exercise; 10 a.m., Move n Groove; 11 a.m., line dancing; noon, Texas hold ‘em; 1 p.m., shuffleboard, quilting and bingo; 7 p.m., euchre.

Feb. 22: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair yoga; 10 a.m., Senior Center Singers rehearsal; 12:45 p.m., bridge; 1 p.m. euchre and pickleball.

Feb. 23: 8 a.m., billiards; 10 a.m., chair volleyball.

Feb. 25: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair yoga and newsletter assembly; 10 a.m., Senior Center Singers rehearsal; noon, Texas hold ‘em; 1 p.m., shuffleboard, quilting and bingo.

Feb. 26: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair exercise; 10 a.m., Move n Groove; 11 a.m., line dancing; 1 p.m., euchre; 4:45 p.m., pickleball; 7 p.m., bid euchre.

Feb. 27: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., crocheting and knitting; 10 a.m., chair volleyball; noon, pinochle; 1 p.m., Texas hold ‘em.

Feb. 28: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair exercise; 10 a.m., Move n Groove; 11 a.m., line dancing; noon, Texas hold ‘em; 1 p.m., shuffleboard, quilting and bingo; 7 p.m., euchre.

New Bremen

NEW BREMEN — The New Bremen Senior Citizens open the hall to anyone who enjoys card games during these events:

Sundays: Cards at 7 p.m.

Tuesdays: Cards at 7 p.m.

Thursdays: Cards at 1:30 p.m.