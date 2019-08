SIDNEY — The Sidney Daily News will publish information and photos about Shelby County-area residents who are winners at the 2019 Ohio State Fair.

Anyone who placed in the top 10 of any contest is asked to submit information, along with relevant photos if possible, for publication.

Email the information to Editor Melanie Speicher at mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com. It may also be hand-delivered or sent via USPS mail to the newspaper office, 1451 N. Vandemark Road, Sidney, OH 45365.