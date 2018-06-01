Goodwill plans bus tour

DAYTON — Local Goodwill Stores will host a bargain shopping bus tour that benefits people with disabilities in the Miami Valley.

The Goodwill Shopping Safari ’70s Edition is scheduled for June 9, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The registration deadline is Monday, June 4.

The charter bus trip will have two itineraries to choose from. Participants can join the tour at the first stop on either itinerary.

Itinerary 1 includes Piqua, 1266 E. Ash St.; Troy, 1660 W. Main St.; catered lunch at TJ Chumps; Sulphur Grove, 7590 Brandt Pike, Dayton; and Miller Lane, 6868 Miller Lane, Dayton. The bus will then return to Piqua.

Itinerary 2 includes Sulphur Grove, Miller Lane, catered lunch at TJ Chumps, Piqua and Troy. The bus will then return to Sulphur Grove.

A $25 nonrefundable registration fee includes all bus transportation, lunch, contests, games, prizes, and a 10 percent discount card for the day. Participants who bring donations of gently used clothing or household items (up to five bags) will receive chances to win Goodwill Store gift certificates.

To register and pay online, visit http://gesmv.org/index.cfm/about-us/events/goodwill-shopping-safari/.