Orchestra to perform in concert

SIDNEY — The Upper Valley Community Orchestra will perform in concert, Sunday, June 10, at 3 p.m., in the Christian Academy School, 2151 Russell Road.

The concert is free and open to the public.

Titled “The Path to the Big Screen,” the performance will feature music composed for the movies.

The concert will open with “The Star-Spangled Banner” and then the ensemble of area professional, hobbyist and student musicians will perform “Shenandoah”; “Star Trek through the Years,” which includes “Theme from ‘Star Trek,’” “Deep Space Nine,” “The Inner Light,” “Theme from ‘Star Trek Generations,’” “Voyager” and “Star Trek-The Motion Picture”; “Amazing Grace”; “Highlights from ‘Harry Potter’”; “Man of Steel”; “Song of the Prairie” and “Swinging on a Star.”

During the concert, the orchestra will announce the winner of a senior scholarship.

John Streb, of Fletcher, will conduct.

Sidney musicians are violinists Carolyn Westerbeck-Ginter, Damion Phillis, Deb McDermott, Harley Rose, Deb Mertz, Jeff Overhaulser, Jenesis Jones, Katie Butts, Marie Butts and Mark Schwartzman; violaists Cameron Fogle and Kendra Krouskop-Smith; cellists Elli Pistone, Eric Barnes, Jane Freytag, Lea Baldwin and Rachel Trudeau; bassists Avery Voress, Franklin Streb, Jenny Barnes and Johnathon Neville; bassoonist Amana Yoh; clarinetists Ally Ball and Laura Brady; flautists Abby Goines, Jane Bailey and Sara Gibson; hornists Alex Blosser and Jill Hanke; trumpeter Hunter Crost; trombonists Bob Schroerlucke, Caleb Johnson and Justin Yoh; and percussionists Erin Luelan and Rick Riess.

Other local musicians are flautist Beth Bailey, of Fort Loramie, and oboist Jason Osborne, of Anna.

Players from Greenville, Van Wert, Springfield, Celina, Troy, Massillon, Covington, Columbus, Wapakoneta, Dayton and Fletcher also participate in the orchestra.

The group was formed in 2016. Experienced musicians serve as mentors to student players to keep their love of music alive. The orchestra usually performs one or two summer concerts and a Christmas concert in December. A nonprofit organization, it accepts donations to cover performance costs.

For information, visit www.facebook.com/UVCOohio/.