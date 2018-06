SIDNEY — Sock & Buskin Players will have a reorganization meeting, Saturday, June 9, at 8:30 a.m., in The Historic Sidney Theatre, 120 W. Poplar St.

Anyone interested in community theater is welcome to attend and give input on what direction the theater company should go and what shows should be planned.

Sock & Buskin has a more than 40-year history in Shelby County.

Those who are not available for the meeting can indicate their interest by emailing clthomas@woh.rr.com.