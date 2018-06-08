Lego exhibit opens today

SIDNEY — Gateway Arts Council, 216 N. Miami Ave., will open its exhibit, “It’s All About That Brick,” with a reception today, June 9, from 6 to 8 p.m.

This event is both a design display that promotes the creative and imaginative use of Lego bricks and an exhibit featuring the Lego creations of the Central Ohio Lego Users Group.

“We wanted to have an event in our gallery that would be fun and appealing to the entire family, especially the kids. Legos just seemed to fit that bill,” said Ellen Keyes, executive director of Gateway Arts council. “Lego creations will not only be on display at the Gateway Arts Council, they will be on display in Ron & Nita’s window.”

The Central Ohio Lego Users Group are adults who create displays featuring running trains, little people, medieval castles, skyscrapers and more designs, all made of Lego bricks.

The group’s layouts have been shown throughout the state of Ohio and as far away as Belleville, Illinois, and Washington, D.C. The creations by the club members vary from boats to chickens and from spaceships to forests. A single creation can comprise a handful of individual pieces to as many as 100,000 bricks. Some of the creations are scaled replicas of existing buildings, while other models are purely fantasy-based.

Also displayed will be entries by local Lego builders that were entered in the arts council’s Lego design competition.

The exhibit will open to the public, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., through July 7.