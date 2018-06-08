PIQUA — The Piqua High School Class of 1983 will host its 35th reunion party, Aug. 4, in the ballroom at Fort Piqua Plaza, 308 N. Main St., Piqua.

The graduating classes of 1981 to 1985 from Piqua High School and Lehman Catholic High School are invited to attend.

The evening will begin with a buffet dinner featuring cheddar bacon burgers, Italian sausage with peppers and onions, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, salad and homemade buns.

At 7:30 p.m., ’80s band, Retrobution, from Kettering, will take the stage and perform until 11:30 p.m.

There will be trivia fun, as well as memorabilia for sale and raffle. A cash bar hosted by Mulligan’s Pub will be open until 11:30 p.m.

Space is limited, and paid reservations must be received by July 9. The cost is $30 per person, payable either by check to Antoinette Thompson-PHS Class of 1983 and mailed to P.O. Box 1688, Piqua, OH 45356, or electronically with Zelle (major banks offer it) to Antoinette Thompson and using email address, piquaoh83reunion@gmail.com.

The reunion committee has asked anyone who has family members in these classes living out of the area to spread the word. Questions can be emailed to piquaoh83reunion@gmail.com. There is also an event page which can be followed on Facebook, “PHS Class of 1983 Reunion (’81-’85 welcome).”