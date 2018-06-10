Swing Era Band performs Friday

SIDNEY — Friday, June 15, at 7 p.m., on the courtsquare, the Sidney Civic Band summer concert series will begin.

The Swing Era Band will perform a variety of big band music including pieces from the bands of Artie Shaw, Woody Herman and Glenn Miller. Joining the band will be vocalist Mary Knapke.

The Swing Era Band has been entertaining swing music fans and dancers throughout western and central Ohio for most of the past four decades. Created in 1975 by Andrew “Bud” Ledwith of Sidney, Swing Era has specialized in keeping the sounds of the golden age of swing music alive. In recent years, the band has added more than 30 songs to its music library, ranging from big band classics to modern pop songs arranged for big band instrumentation. This 16-piece band features talented musicians from across western Ohio.

Refreshments will be available for purchase from the Connection Point Church of God Relay for Life team beginning 30 minutes prior to the concert. A Spot pie will be given away to the winner of a random drawing trivia question. Attendees should take lawn chairs.

In case of rain, the concert will be in the Connection Point Church of God, 1510 Campbell Road, Sidney. The concert is free.