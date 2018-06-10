Couple set July date

MINSTER — Kate Marie Steinemann, of Minster, and JaRon Lee Fullerton, of Covington, have announced their engagement and plans to marry, July 14, 2018, in the St. Augustine Catholic Church in Minster.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Bonnie and Kevin, Steinemann, of Minster. She graduated from Minster High School in 2003, from the University of Findlay with a Bachelor of Science in middle school education in 2007 and from MaryGrove College with a Master in the Art of Teaching in 2017. She is employed by Holy Angels School in Sidney as an elementary teacher.

Her finace is the son of Janie and Ronald Fullerton, of Troy. He is a 1998 graduate of Bonita Vista High School in Chula Vista, California, and a 2005 graduate of National University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration. He is employed by Cargill Inc. in Sidney as the plant operations accounting and finance senior analyst.