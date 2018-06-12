Mensa offers test

DAYTON — Dayton Area Mensa, the local chapter of the international high IQ society Mensa, will offer an admission testing session, June 30, from 3 to 5 p.m., at the Clarion Inn Dayton Airport, 10 Rockridge Road, Englewood.

Test-takers should arrive about 15 to 20 minutes prior to testing to complete registration. Late arrivals cannot be accommodated once testing has started.

Each test-taker must have a photo ID and the $60 testing fee, which is charged by the national Mensa office to cover expenses of the testing program. Those who score in the top two percent of the general population on either of two tests of logic and deductive reasoning are eligible for Mensa membership.

The test is open to anyone 14 and older, but parental permission is required for those ages 14 to 17.

For information or to register in advance, email testing@dayton.us.mensa.org or call 937-546-7885.