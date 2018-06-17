Dorothy Love honors volunteers

SIDNEY — Area residents who volunteered at Ohio Living Dorothy Love between June 2017 and May 2018 were honored at a luncheon at the center, Friday, June 15.

A total of 14,781 hours of time were donated by 153 active volunteers. An estimated dollar value of their efforts was $365,000.

Dorothy Love Executive Director Trisha Atwood welcomed the volunteers. Jane Madden gave an invocation. Glenn Parks, the Banjo Man, from Springfield entertained the guests.

Betsy Naseman and Penny Clark then recognized the volunteers:

More than 501 hours: John Apple, Dr. John Beigel, Tom Powers, Marie Stevens and Jerry Swaim.

401 to 500 hours: Elma Brown, Steve Naseman and Mickey Prasuhn.

301 to 400 hours: Betty Johnson and Carol Prenger.

201 to 300 hours: Rhonda Anderson, Margaret Cook, Ken Filbrun, Sue Friend, Josie Goffena, Barbara Goulart, Sharon Hoying, Jeanne Mears, Duane Prasuhn, Cecil Steele, Joyce Stewart, Lynn Swaim, Polly Watkins and Tom Watkins.

101 to 200 hours: Bernice Albers, Gail Austin, Jennifer Barhorst, Chuck Caudy, Kay Caudy, Carol Cavinder, Paula Coder, Paul Cook, Grace Davis, Dan Dickas, Debra Filbrun, Gwen Grove, Tara Holthaus, Susan Hughes, Doris Jones, Marilyn McCarthy, Jeanne Oliver, Will Prenger, Luella Roeth, Rose Runyon and Robert Thomas.

One to 100 hours: Sandra Adams, Dottie Arnie, Koko Arzawa, Scott Barr, Jean Bartley, Nancy Behr, Vera Bell-Piper, Pam Bennett, Susan Bernhold, Bill Billing, Allison Bornhorst, Olivia Bowser, Margaret Boyd, Amanda Cantrell, Diana Circelli, Tom Clark, Sage Cowan, Aliyah Critz, Denise Dalton, Lois de Lorraine, Barbara Doseck, Susan Doseck, Sondra Dunham, Sarah Eichenauer, Mya Elsass, Taylor Fleming, Bud Ford, Marilyn Ford, Cheryl Fortney. .

Also Pat Francis, Patricia Fridley, Debra Fugate, Akiko Fukioka, Kathy Gaier, Sarah Gibson, Pamela Gilbert, Melissa Gilmore, Haruka Hashimoto, Mareta Headapohl, Alexandra Herrmann, Alivia Hines, Marlene Hnkle, Connie Hoehne, Darrel Hollenbacher, Kate Holthaus, Haley Huffman, Dennis Hughes, Margaret Humphis, Ashley Keith, Patsy Kennedy, Sarah Knasel, Dr. Doreen larson, Johnnie Lawson, Valrie Leanza, Nancy Ludewig, Dale Luebke, .

Also Cynthia McRill, Kumiko Matsuo, Lisa Merritt, Brittany Meyer, Lacey Miller, Mardie Milligan, Mary Moyer, Terry Moyer, Connie Muhlenkamp, Satomi Murakami, Eileen Myers, Jean Napier, Theresa Naseman, Jeffrey Nickels, Josiah Nickels, Nicholas Nowlin, Diann Nussbaum, Donna Pleiman, Nancy Pleiman, Cathy Polter, Jeanie Putnam, Peggy Reish, Harold Roeth, Wannie Rogers, Pam Sager, Diane Sargent, Mayumi Saruyma, Cassie Sayre.

Also Sister Rita Schmidt, Patricia Sebree, Ann Spillers, Robert Spillers, Mary Lane Steenrod, Danielle Stephenson, Margaret Streb, Rhonola Strobel, Mary Anne Swank, Grace Thornhill, Margaret Tidd, Jeremiah Todd, Lyn Trissell, Akiko Urata, Hertha Vice, Ron Vice, Ayako Wada, Judy Ware, Tana Warren, Anastasia Wellbaum, Sue Wilding, Betty Yanda, Masumi Yoshihashi.