Elks grant makes detectors available

SIDNEY — Sidney Elks Lodge No. 786 Secretary Christi Thomas has announced that the lodge received a $2,000 Beacon Grant from the Elks National Foundation to purchase carbon dioxide and smoke detectors for the Sidney Department of Fire & Emergency Services.

The grant is part of the Elks’ Community Investments Program, developed by the foundation to help lodges support their communities.

Thomas said the fire department distributes smoke and carbon dioxide detectors to those who cannot afford to purchase them for their homes.

Lochard’s Hardware Do-It Center helped the lodge get a good price, so 25 carbon dioxide detectors and 230 smoke detectors were purchased and delivered recently.

To obtain a detector, stop by the fire department at 222 W. Poplar Street, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To be eligible to receive one, residents must live within Sidney’s Fire District which includes Clinton, Orange, and Franklin townships; be 18 or older, show proof of identity and sign a Release of Liability form. Landlords are not eligible. One detector per household will be distributed.