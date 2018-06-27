Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics, 2291 St. John’s Road, Maria Stein, exhibits the Halhotra Collection of art honoring Mother Teresa through December. Hours: Monday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Free. 419-925-4532.

• Farmer Family Gallery in Reed Hall at Ohio State University Lima exhibits “Don’t Try This at Home: Fool Stunts and Abstractions,” art by Gregg Willard, through July 12. Open Monday-Thursday, noon to 4 p.m. Free.

• Shelby County Historical Society exhibits “Turmoil during the First Quarter of the 20th Century” in the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave. The exhibit continues through October. Monday through Friday, 1 to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Free. 498-1653.

• Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum at Ohio State University, 110 Sullivant Hall, 1813 N. High St., Columbus, exhibits “Artistically Mad: Seven Decades of Satire” through Oct. 21. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. Free. 614-292-0538.

• Gateway Arts Council, 216 N. Miami Ave., exhibits “It’s All about That Brick,” featuring Lego constructions through July 7, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free.

• Amos Memorial Public Library exhibits artwork by members of the Spirit and Hands Art Studio, through Saturday. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free.

• Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy, exhibits “Racing around Town: The Soap Box Derby” through July 29, Mondays, 7 to 9 p.m.; Tuesdays to Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sundays, 1 to 5 p.m. Free. 937-339-0457.

• Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus, exhibits, “A Measure of Humanity,” through Sept. 16. Hours: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission: $14 adults; $8 seniors 60 and older and students 18 and older; $5 children 6-17; children 5 and under free; Sunday admission free for all; Thursdays 5-9 p.m., $5 for all. 614-221-6801.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 N. Belmonte Park N., Dayton, exhibits “Yousuf Karsh: American Portraits” through Sept. 16. Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Admission: $14 adults; $11 seniors 60 and older, students 18 and older and active military; $6 children 7-17; children 6 and under and members, free. 937-223-4278.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Annie” through Aug. 19. Tickets: $61-$75, includes dinner. Times vary. 800-677-9505.

FRIDAY

• Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. today for a concert by Steely Dan scheduled for Oct. 4 in the Embassy Theatre in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and for Oct. 6 in the Stranahan Theatre in Toledo. Tickets at www.livenation.com.

• Sidney Civic Band performs “Medleys and Marches” in a concert on the courtsquare in downtown Sidney at 7 p.m. Free. Take lawn chairs.

• Fort Loramie Liberty Days festival opens at 5 p.m. in the Fort Loramie Youth Park and runs through Sunday. Pageants, food, entertainment, tournaments, children’s activities. Fireworks at 10 p.m. today. Parade Saturday at noon.

• New Knoxville Independence Days opens at 5 p.m. in New Knoxville Community Park and runs through Saturday. Food, children’s activities, contests, entertainment, 5K, outdoor movie, beer, games, raffles. Fireworks at 10 p.m. Saturday. Free.

• Amvets Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts a fish and chicken fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Dine in or carry out. Meals: $7.

• Amos Memorial Public Library presents the “Exotic Zoo” at Lehman Catholic High School, 2400 St. Marys Ave., for all ages at 4:45 p.m. Free.

• Tickets go on sale today at 10 a.m. for a concert by Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder scheduled for Nov. 9 at the Clyde Theatre in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Tickets at clydetheatre.com.

SATURDAY

• Darke County Parks presents a program, “Butterfly Gardening,” in the Shawnee Prairie, 4267 state Route 502, Greenville, at 3 p.m. Free. 937-548-0165.

• Shelby County Historical Society and Sidney Parks and Recreation Department host the 70th anniversary celebration of Tawawa Park in the park from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Children’s activities, geocaching, car show, stream study, historical talks, fun run, crafts, food, fishing derby, bike rodeo. Free.

• The Great Sidney Farmers Market runs from 8 a.m. to noon on the courtsquare in downtown Sidney.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 N. Belmonte Park N., Dayton, presents a talk, “The Language of Art,” at noon. Advance registration required at 937-223-4278. Admission: members free; nonmembers $5.

MONDAY

• Darke County Parks presents a program, “Try Hammocking,” in the Shawnee Prairie Preserve Nature Center, 4267 state Route 502, Greenville, at 6 p.m. Advance registration required at 937-548-0165. Free.

• New Bremen Public Library offers hot dogs and s’mores at 11 a.m. Free.

• New Knoxville Community Library hosts Brittany Scheer who will lead a drum circle for all ages at 10:30 a.m.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., offers a drop in craft, kazoos, for children in prekindergarten through fifth grade from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free.

TUESDAY

• Darke County Parks hosts Project FeederWatch, bird-watching, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today and 3 to 5 p.m., Wednesday, in the Shawnee Prairie Preserve, 4267 state Route 502 W., Greenville. Free. Take binoculars for bird-watching.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts Stories in the Park in Paris Street Park in Minster for all ages at 10 a.m. and the Lego Club for all ages in the library at 3:30 p.m.

• New Bremen Public Library offers a family craft, rock star sunglasses, all day and story time for children up to first grade at 6:30 p.m.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., presents an Armstrong Air and Space Museum program, “Sounds of Science,” for children in kindergarten through fifth grade at 11 a.m.

WEDNESDAY

• City of Sidney fireworks display begins at 10 p.m. at Sidney Middle School, 980 Fair Road. Free.

• Troy Rotary Club presents a concert by The McCartney Project at 7:30 p.m. at Treasure Island Park, 409 N. Elm St., Troy. Free.

• Piqua 4th Fest runs from noon to 9:30 p.m. in downtown Piqua. Bike parade, corn hole tournament, magic shows, entertainment. Fireworks at 10 p.m.

JULY 5

• Country Concert opens at Hickory Hill Lakes, 7103 state Route 66, Newport, and runs through July 7. Performers today are Justin Bryan at 12:30, 5 and 9:15 p.m., Ryan Robinette at 1:45 and 7 p.m., Adam Doleac at 3 p.m., Russell Dickerson at 5 p.m., Lanco at 7 p.m., Josh Phillips at 9:15 p.m. Tickets: $117 to $616 at countryconcert.com.

• New Bremen Public Library offers story time for children up to first grade at 10:30 a.m. and Tabletop Night, board games for all ages, at 5:30 p.m.

• New Knoxville Community Library offers story time for children in kindergarten and younger at 10:30 a.m. and Music Around the World, making musical instruments, for all ages at 1 p.m. Free.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., preents “The Art of Picture Books” for children in grades 3 to 5 at 3 p.m. and Family Fun Night, “Rockabilly Goats,” for children in prekindergarten through fifth grade at 6 p.m. Free.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit event listings to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit event listings to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.