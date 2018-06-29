Ducks and more ducks

City of Sidney employee CJ Keener drops 3,138 rubber ducks into Tawawa Creek at the beginning of the 12th annual Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County Duck Derby. Duck No. 1385, adopted by Chris Cook, of Chris Cook’s Garage in Sidney, came in first and earned a $1,000 prize for Cook. The organization raised more than $28,000 with the duck race and the accompanying Duck-N-Run 5K race for people. They took place in Tawawa Park in Sidney, Thursday, June 28.

City of Sidney employee CJ Keener drops 3,138 rubber ducks into Tawawa Creek at the beginning of the 12th annual Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County Duck Derby. Duck No. 1385, adopted by Chris Cook, of Chris Cook’s Garage in Sidney, came in first and earned a $1,000 prize for Cook. The organization raised more than $28,000 with the duck race and the accompanying Duck-N-Run 5K race for people. They took place in Tawawa Park in Sidney, Thursday, June 28. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/06/web1_Duck-drop.jpg City of Sidney employee CJ Keener drops 3,138 rubber ducks into Tawawa Creek at the beginning of the 12th annual Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County Duck Derby. Duck No. 1385, adopted by Chris Cook, of Chris Cook’s Garage in Sidney, came in first and earned a $1,000 prize for Cook. The organization raised more than $28,000 with the duck race and the accompanying Duck-N-Run 5K race for people. They took place in Tawawa Park in Sidney, Thursday, June 28. Matt Clayton | Sidney Daily News