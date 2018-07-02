POWER seeks grant applicants

SIDNEY — The Shelby County United Way Women’s Initiative Group, P.O.W.E.R., is now accepting applications for annual grants of up to $1,000.

The grant monies are earmarked for projects that fulfill P.O.W.E.R.’s mission of providing assistance to initiatives that benefit children and families in Shelby County.

The grants will be awarded to only 501(c)(3) agencies or government entities. There are two types of grants to apply for: The Time Limited grants are intended to provide short-term support for the improvement of youth and families through the implementation of programs in the Shelby County area. The Continuing Community Support grants will be awarded to established services that are benefiting youth and families on an on-going basis.

To receive a P.O.W.E.R. grant application form, call 492-2101 or e-mail awest@ShelbyCountyUnitedWay.org. Applications must be received by Aug. 31.