Smith seeks support for charity walk

SIDNEY — Christa Smith, of Sidney, will join 9,500 people in the nation’s most successful single-day fundraising walk, the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk, which takes place Sept. 23.

Funds from the event support adult and pediatric cancer research and care at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

The event is the only organized walk permitted on the historic Boston Marathon course. Participants choose to walk a full marathon, a half marathon, a 10K or a 5K route. All routes finish at the Copley Square finish line.

This will be Smith’s 11th year of walking. She does so to remember her brother-in-law, Rob, who passed away from colon cancer at age 35; her husband’s grandparent’s, Elizabeth Grant, Frederick C. Smith and Ruth Pfeiffer Smith; and friends Jim Fogt, Bill and Sue Britton, Jack Griffin, Ron Rienoehl, Debbie Shelton and Joanne DiStefano, who lost their battles with cancer, too.

Smith has set a fundraising goal of $5,000. To support her, visit http://jimmyfundwalk.org/goto/christasmith.

The Boston Athletic Association has supported the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk for 30 years as participants have raised more than $128 million for Dana-Farber and the Jimmy Fund.