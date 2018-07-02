Posted on by

Smith seeks support for charity walk


Christa Smith, of Sidney, campaigns for funds in support of the Jimmy Fund. She plans to participate in the Boston walk for the 11th time in September.

SIDNEY — Christa Smith, of Sidney, will join 9,500 people in the nation’s most successful single-day fundraising walk, the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk, which takes place Sept. 23.

Funds from the event support adult and pediatric cancer research and care at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

The event is the only organized walk permitted on the historic Boston Marathon course. Participants choose to walk a full marathon, a half marathon, a 10K or a 5K route. All routes finish at the Copley Square finish line.

This will be Smith’s 11th year of walking. She does so to remember her brother-in-law, Rob, who passed away from colon cancer at age 35; her husband’s grandparent’s, Elizabeth Grant, Frederick C. Smith and Ruth Pfeiffer Smith; and friends Jim Fogt, Bill and Sue Britton, Jack Griffin, Ron Rienoehl, Debbie Shelton and Joanne DiStefano, who lost their battles with cancer, too.

Smith has set a fundraising goal of $5,000. To support her, visit http://jimmyfundwalk.org/goto/christasmith.

The Boston Athletic Association has supported the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk for 30 years as participants have raised more than $128 million for Dana-Farber and the Jimmy Fund.

