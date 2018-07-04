$4 pet adoptions available

SIDNEY —The Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation is making greatly discounted animal adoption fees available to area residents who give forever homes to dogs and cats from the Shelby County Animal Shelter in July.

Regular adoption fees are $15 for a nonneutered cat; $45 for a neutered or spayed cat; $50 for a nonneutered dog; $100 for a neutered or spayed dog.

Through July 31, adoptions of either animal will cost just $4. That’s as much as a 96 percent savings.

People who adopt dogs will be required to pay an additional $16 for a dog tag. Dog adopters must also submit applications and be approved before adoptions can move forward. The application forms are available at the Shelby County Animal Shelter, 1100 Clem Road, and on the Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation website, helpshelbycountyanimals.com. Completed application forms should be submitted to the animal shelter.