SIDNEY — The Shelby County Genealogical Society will present a free talk by Debbie Carder Mayes, July 10, at 7 p.m., in the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave.

Mayes will discuss how to complete a lineage society application. She has been a genealogist for 16 years. Mayes researches primarily in west central Ohio and the Miami Valley, but she also has done research in other Ohio counties and online in 17 states.