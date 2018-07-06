Pageant deadline nears

MIAMISBURG — July 20 is the deadline for young women to register to participate in the Miss Miami Valley/Miss Montgomery County or Miss Miami Valley’s Outstanding Teen pageant.

Both pageants will take place Aug. 4 in the Baum Opera House, 15 S. First St., Miamisburg.

The Miss Miami Valley/Miss Montgomery County pageant is open to residents of any county who are 17 to 24 years old. Two winners will be selected: one named Miss Miami Valley; the other named Miss Montgomery County. They will represent their respective areas in the Miss Ohio pageant. The winner of the Miss Ohio pageant will compete in the Miss America pageant.

The Miss Miami Valley’s Outstanding Teen pageant is open to residents of any county who are 13 to 17 years old. The winner will represent the Miami Valley in the Miss Ohio Outstanding Teen pageant.

All winners receive scholarships.

For information or to register, email rondagmorris@gmail.com.