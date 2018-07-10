Band to play British music

SIDNEY — The Sidney Civic Band will perform music from the British Isles during its the fifth concert of the six-concert season, Friday, July 13.

“This concert will really be extraordinary,” said Sidney Civic Band Conductor Phil Chilcote. “This music is very moving and we have picked selections that evoke folklore, struggle and victory, as well as modern music that shaped our rock ‘n roll era. Included will be ‘The Vanished Army,’ ‘The Mad Major,’ ‘An Irish Party in Third Class,’ ‘Scotch Folk Suite,’ ‘Lock Lomond’ and ‘The British Invasion.’ We are happy to bring you the talents of tenor Gregory Ashe. He will solo on ‘The Jug of Punch,’ ‘Deirin De’ and ‘Danny Boy.’”

Refreshments will be available for purchase from the Connection Point Church of God Relay for Life team beginning 30 minutes prior to the concert. Two Spot pies will be given away to the winners of a trivia question random drawing. Attendees should take lawn chairs. In case of rain, the concert will be in the Connection Point Church of God, 1510 Campbell Road. The concert is free.