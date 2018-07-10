Altrusa plans blood drive

SIDNEY — The Altrusa Club of Sidney will host a community blood drive, Tuesday, July 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 217, 1265 N. Fourth St.

A $5,000 home improvement make-over is the grand prize in the “Build a Better Blood Supply” summer drawing. Donors will have their names entered into the drawing. To schedule an appointment online, visit www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the patriotic Earn Your Stars and Stripes – Donate Blood T-shirt.