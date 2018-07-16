Seniors entertained at meeting.

SIDNEY — Members of the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County were entertained by a duo, You and Me, who performed organ and piano music during the center’s July potluck luncheon and membership meeting.

The meal was furnished by Ohio Living Dorothy Love and served by Girl Scout leaders.

Glen York won the $100 Milestone Club raffle prize.

It was announced that Pam Moorman is the new treasurer of the center. She will be at the center, Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Members were reminded that Senior Day at the Shelby County Fair will be July 24 and lunch registrations for the event can be made at the center.

It was announced that the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA needs volunteers to help with its Y-Fest event, July 21.

The next event at the Senior Center that will be open to the public will be a fall fundraiser scheduled for Oct. 26.

For information, call 492-5266.