Is a special moment in your past connected to the Big Rock in Sidney’s Tawawa Park?

Perhaps that’s where you became engaged, stole your first kiss or accepted a dare to climb to the top.

For an upcoming story, the Sidney Daily News is looking for memories tied to the Big Rock, arguably the park’s most iconic feature. To share yours, call 937-538-4824 or email pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com by Aug. 7.