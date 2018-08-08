Program to honor veterans

SIDNEY — Shelby County Veterans Services and the Shelby County Agricultural Society will honor veterans during a program at the Shelby County Fairgrounds, Saturday, Aug. 11, from noon to 6 p.m.

The event is open only to military veterans and their immediate families and active military and their immediate families. Admission is free, but attendees must show discharge papers, a Veterans Administration identification card or a veterans organization membership card to get in.

A free meal will be served beginning at noon and continue until food runs out. In addition, there will be a cruise-in and entertainment, including performances by Steve Lewis, Last Ryde and Come Hell or High Water.

“We’re trying to appreciate veterans,” said Chris North, Veterans Service Commission director, about why this new event was established. “It allows us to reach out to more veterans, and it allows veterans to come together.”