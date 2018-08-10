Scout leaders meet new executive

SIDNEY — Lilly Pinhas, of Troy, was introduced as the new district executive of the Two Rivers District of the Miami Valley Council of Boy Scouts during a round table meeting of scout leaders at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ here, recently.

Pinhas earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science with a minor in communications from Bellarmine University in Louisville, Kentucky.

“During college, I was a member and officer of my school’s chapter of Alpha Phi Omega, a national service fraternity based on the values and principles of the Boy Scouts of America,” she said in an email.

That led to her participation in a Venture Crew in Florence, Kentucky, where she served as the crew’s president and advised the presidents who followed her.

“I led a week-long canoe trip to Northern Tier, attended and for three years staffed national youth leadership training in my local council and attended National Advanced Youth Leadership Experience at the Philmont Scout Reserve in New Mexico,” she wrote.

She replaces Matt Gettys who moved to Kansas City, Missouri.

Round table attendees met with Eagle Scout candidates to review their project proposals. Cub Scout leaders met to discuss this year’s membership recruiting. Boy Scout leaders discussed participation at various summer camps. When leaders reassembled, they met Pinhas, played a game to demonstrate EDGE training and received information about the Scouts’ upcoming annual popcorn sale.

