Hog roast to benefit crash victim

SIDNEY — Friends and family of Rachelle Cooper, of Sidney, will host a hog roast benefit for her, Aug. 18, from 5 to 9 p.m. in the VFW hall, 2841 Wapakoneta Ave.

Tickets cost $8 and are available in advance at the Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St. They will also be available at the door.

The event will include dinner; raffles of an Ohio State University football , a concealed carry weapon class, and gift baskets of wine, movie tickets, food, lottery tickets, dog items, massage vouchers, toiletries and more.

There will also be a 50/50 drawing and a cake walk. Drawings for the raffles will be at 8 p.m.

A disc jockey will provide music throughout the evening.

Cooper was hit by a hydroplaning car along Interstate 75 in April 2017. She had gone to check on a friend who had been involved in a previous crash. The car that hit Cooper pushed an open car into her, amputating her left leg on impact. She was transported to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, where doctors performed multiple surgeries in unsuccessful attempts to save her right leg.

Her hospital stay totaled 40 days and involved not only surgeries but skin grafts and physical rehabilitation. She has continued physical therapy and now wears prosthetic legs.

Proceeds from the benefit will help with expenses.